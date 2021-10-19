Austin police concerned for welfare of missing 47-year-old man

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is looking for a 47-year-old man who has been missing since Monday morning.

Elbert Chiu was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday near the 1300 block of Lamar Square Drive in south Austin. Police say they are concerned for Chiu’s safety due to medical conditions.

He is described by police as an Asian male with black hair and brown eyes and prefers to be called “Elbi.” He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 140 pounds.

If you see Chiu, please call 911 immediately. You can also call the APD Missing Persons Unit between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at (512) 974-5250.

