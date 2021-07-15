Austin police chief to discuss rise in violent crime at 3 p.m.

This photo provided by Austin Police Department shows Chief Chacon providing an update on overnight shootings in Austin, Texas, early Saturday, June 12, 2021. Chacon says gunfire erupted in a busy entertainment district downtown early Saturday injuring several. (Austin Police Department via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Interim Chief Joseph Chacon will be giving an update on the department’s Violence Intervention Program (VIP), which targets gun crime in the city.

VIP was announced in mid-April as a concentrated effort, in partnership with the Travis County District Attorney’s Office and various federal law enforcement officials, to combat a rise in violent crime.

“We are intentionally focusing our combined efforts on cases that are violent in nature, and this plan will work well to fight back against criminals who would do harm to Austin residents,” said Chacon in the press release.

Within two months of the announcement, Austin Police sized 78 firearms and arrested 44 people.

The Austin Police Department said this is a multi-department operation. The Major Crimes Suppression Unit, Firearms Unit, Mid-Level Narcotics Unit, Robbery Unit, Aggravated Assault Unit and Homicide Unit all contribute, collaborating with federal partners to investigate and seize illegally-possessed firearms. Crime analysis is also done to track trends and apply the data to future investigations.

The police are asking for the public’s help with these efforts. Anyone with information about people or groups in possession of illegal guns or who are engaging in crimes involving guns should call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (512) 472-8477 or use the Crime Stoppers app. You may earn a reward of up to $1,000, and you may remain anonymous.

