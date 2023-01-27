AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Friday, Austin Police Department’s Chief of Police Joseph Chacon released a statement regarding the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee.
Based upon what I know of the incident that occurred earlier this month in Memphis, TN, the actions of the former officers are appalling and indefensible. From all accounts, Mr. Tyre Nichols suffered a brutal assault at the hands of the Memphis officers that resulted in his death. The officers have rightly been terminated and criminally charged.
I applaud Memphis PD Chief CJ Davis and Memphis officials for their swift and decisive action and for facilitating the criminal investigation to proceed quickly. The Austin Police Department also stands with the family and friends of Tyre Nichols and expresses its heartfelt condolences.
As police officers, we swear a solemn oath to uphold the constitution and honor the sanctity of human life. The former officers’ actions have brought disgrace upon the badge and the profession, and they betrayed that oath of office. It has diminished the hard work of the brave men and women who honorably put on the uniform and protect our communities daily. This incident will only make it harder to maintain and increase public trust in those we serve.
I affirm that the Austin Police Department will continue the great work we have been doing around racial equity and justice issues, and we will continue to build community trust and foster stronger relationships between our officers and the public we serve.APD Chief Chacon