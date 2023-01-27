AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Friday, Austin Police Department’s Chief of Police Joseph Chacon released a statement regarding the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee.

Chief Chacon said the actions of the former officers are appalling and indefensible.

According to the statement, Chacon said the officers were rightly terminated and criminally charged, and he applauded the Memphis PD Chief CJ Davis and Memphis officials for their swift and decisive action.

“As police officers, we swear a solemn oath to uphold the constitution and honor the sanctity of human life. The former officers’ actions have brought disgrace upon the badge and the profession, and they betrayed that oath of office,” Chacon said. “It has diminished the hard work of the brave men and women who honorably put on the uniform and protect our communities daily. This incident will only make it harder to maintain and increase public trust in those we serve.”

Read the full statement below.