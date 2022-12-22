AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is in custody after police called out the SWAT team to a south Austin apartment complex early Thursday morning.

The Austin Police Department said police went to the complex on Little Texas Lane around 1:15 a.m. According to Google, the address given matches the Avana SoCo complex.

APD said a woman called police and was whispering over the phone that she needed help. When officers made contact, they saw a disturbance between the caller and a man, and APD said a crime was committed in front of officers.

Officers tried to apprehend the man but he got into the attic. APD said that’s when SWAT officers were called.

The suspect was taken into custody on a felony charge around 5:30 a.m.

APD said nearby units were evacuated at the time. No one was injured during the incident.

Police said it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.