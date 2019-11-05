Austin police back at ARCH for more cleanup efforts

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police were out at the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless (ARCH) again Tuesday morning to assist with cleanup efforts.

Officers joined Austin Resource Recovery at the ARCH at around 4 a.m. and were there cleaning up for about an hour. They said no more cleanups are planned for Tuesday

According to APD, one citation was issued for illegal camping and one person was arrested. Both were in violation of the city’s homeless ordinance.

The cleanup efforts at the ARCH officially started Monday morning. City crews and workers with vests from Downtown Community Court swept up shoes, trash, and possessions into dumpsters. They also dismantled some tents that had been left behind, feeding them in to dump trucks.