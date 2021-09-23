Poll finds Austin police union members prefer candidate from LA over Chacon for chief role

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A poll done by the Austin Police Association found almost three-fourths of its members prefer a different candidate for Chief of the Austin Police Department outside of Joseph Chacon.

Out of the three finalist candidates including Chacon, the poll found 74.35% of APA members who responded support Emada Tingirides of the Los Angeles Police Department to take over as chief.

In fact, Chacon received the lowest amount of support out of the three finalists at just 10.38%, with Avery Moore of the Dallas Police Department receiving 15.27%.

Chacon, who has served as interim chief for APD since late March, was announced as the Austin city manager’s pick on Wednesday. His appointment still needs approval from Austin City Council.

According to application files previously obtained by KXAN, Tingirides has served as a commanding officer and deputy chief of the community safety partnership bureau for LAPD since August 2020. She has 26 years of law enforcement experience with LAPD, dating back to March 1995.

In a statement, APA President Ken Casaday said Austin police officers were “inspired” by Tingirides’ vision and “practical plan” to address homicides and violent crimes in the city.

“Our members were optimistic about her as a leader and saw she has the experience, qualifications and character needed for this role,” Casaday said. “We had high hopes the City Manager would agree and are disappointed that was not the case.”

APA said its poll was conducted from Aug. 20 to 24 and sent to all 1,659 members. It has a margin of error rate of 2% at a 95% confidence level.