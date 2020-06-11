Austin police asking the public for help finding 22-year-old woman missing since April

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin police are asking for the public’s assistance in tracking down a missing 22-year-old woman last seen in April.

Police say the woman, Susanna Duncan, 22, was last seen April 21 at Seventh Street and Interstate Highway 35 just after 4 a.m.

Duncan was reported missing Sunday May 24. Police say that after interviews with people acquainted with Duncan they are concerned for her welfare.

Detectives say Duncan would frequently travel between Marble Falls and Austin.

Susanna Duncan (Photo courtesy APD)

Duncan is described as a white woman, 5 feet 2 inches tall and 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and often seen wearing tank tops and leggings.

Anyone with information on Duncan or her whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.