Austin police asking for public’s help to find missing teenager

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a teenager who went missing in north Austin on Friday.

Alexus Giles, 18, was last seen near Childress Drive at about 5:45 p.m. Friday.

Alexus, who is also known as Lexi and Lexilu, is described as black with black hair that was in a pony tail, brown eyes and wears glasses. She is about 5’2’’ tall and weighs about 225 lbs.

When she went missing, she was wearing a red headband, gray V-neck shirt, pink/white/purple leggings, teal Nike shoes and small hoop earrings.

Police said that Alexus has medical conditions, including some developmental disabilities.

Anyone who sees her should call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Remarkable Women Winner: Micki Eubanks

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

Primary Election Latest

More Your Local Election HQ

Trending Stories

Don't Miss