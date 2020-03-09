Austin police asking for public’s help to find missing teenager

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a teenager who went missing in north Austin on Friday.

Alexus Giles, 18, was last seen near Childress Drive at about 5:45 p.m. Friday.

Alexus, who is also known as Lexi and Lexilu, is described as black with black hair that was in a pony tail, brown eyes and wears glasses. She is about 5’2’’ tall and weighs about 225 lbs.

When she went missing, she was wearing a red headband, gray V-neck shirt, pink/white/purple leggings, teal Nike shoes and small hoop earrings.

Police said that Alexus has medical conditions, including some developmental disabilities.

Anyone who sees her should call 911 immediately.