UPDATE: Police say that she’s been found and is safe.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for help to find a missing woman who has medical conditions that make authorities concerned for her safety.

Modesta Soliz, a 56-year-old woman who uses a motorized wheelchair, was last seen at the 2800 block of Interstate 35 on Wednesday around 1 p.m.

Police ask anyone with information to call the APD Missing Persons Unit between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at (512) 974-5250

