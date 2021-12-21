Austin police asking for help finding missing teenager

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APD Seeking Community’s Help in Locating Missing Person

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Police Department is looking for help finding an 18-year-old who hasn’t been seen since Monday morning.

According to APD’s Missing Persons Unit, there is an immediate concern for Javier Basoria because of a medical condition. He was last seen December 20 at a home in the 400 block of Chaparall Road at 8 in the morning. That’s just west of I-35 and south of William Cannon Drive.

Javier is described as a Hispanic male, 6’3”, 450 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone who sees him, or has information about where he may be, to call 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss