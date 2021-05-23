SILVER ALERT: Austin police asking for help finding missing 85-year-old man with medical condition

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 85-year-old man on Sunday over concerns for his health due to a medical condition.

A release from the department said Corinthus Wilson was reported missing just after 3:30 p.m. He was last seen near his house in the 4900 block of Tannehill Lane around 10 a.m. The area is just east of U.S. Highway 183 and East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Wilson is described as being:

5’11”

230 lbs.

Brown eyes

Short gray and white hair

Could be driving a 1996 White Buick Regal with Texas License Plate DBP0169

A Silver Alert has also been issued.

Anyone who sees Wilson is asked to call 911.