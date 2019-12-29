Austin police asking for help finding missing 17-year-old

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police detectives are asking for the public’s help finding a 17-year-old on Saturday.

Police say he is believed to be at risk due to mental health concerns.

Cayden Bell was last seen around 2:30 p.m. leaving the area of Dell Children’s Medical Center east of I-35.

He is five foot, nine inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with the word, “Blind,” on it in white lettering with red outline on the front, blue pajama pants and no shoes.

The public is asked to call 911 if you see him.