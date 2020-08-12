Austin police asking for help finding driver after woman was hit, killed on U.S. 183

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for help finding a hit-and-run driver, after a woman was found dead on U.S. Highway 183 late last month.

Austin police identified that woman as 43-year-old Sarah Dabadie. Her body was found the morning of July 23, in the 9100 block of Research Boulevard southbound, which is near Burnet Road.

Police say she was hit and killed by a vehicle, and it did not stop. The accident is being investigated as a failure to stop and render aid traffic fatality.

In July, investigators were unsure as to why she was in the roadway.

Anyone with information can call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512)974-4278, the Crime Stoppers anonymous tips hotline at (512)472-8477 or use the Crime Stoppers app. You can also submit tips through APD’s mobile app.