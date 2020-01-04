Austin police asking for help finding armed bank robber

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding an armed man who robbed a Chase bank in southwest Austin on Saturday.

Austin police were called to the bank at 5700 West Slaughter Lane at 1:45 p.m. The area is near MoPac just north of Circle C Ranch Metropolitan Park.

The caller said the bank had just been robbed by a man who showed a firearm, demanded money and left.

It is unknown if any other customers were inside the bank at the time of the robbery, but no one was injured.

The man was last seen heading west on Slaughter Lane riding a dark colored BMX-type bicycle.

The suspect, considered to be armed and dangerous, is described as:

5 foot, 10 inches tall

Average build

Wearing black motocross helmet, black goggles, a gray jacket, gray gloves, black pants and gray shoes

Officers say if the public sees anyone matching that description, be mindful and careful to not approach that person.

If anyone saw the man approaching or leaving the bank between 1:45 p.m. and 2 p.m., please contact the tip line at 512-472-TIPS. If anyone possibly has video, they are urged to call 911 so police can review the video.

The bank lobby is closed, as is standard procedure, but the drive thru and ATM remain open.

At last report, officers were still canvassing the area. This is the first bank robbery of 2020 in Austin, according to APD.