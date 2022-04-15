AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for the public’s help in finding an endangered 83-year-old woman last seen on April 14.

APD said Olga Caranza was last seen at 5 p.m. on Thursday in the 4400 block of Gaines Ranch Loop. Caranza was wearing a light blue sweater, checkered pants and a white/blue knit-style purse.

Police said Caranza requires daily medication and has a medical condition that impairs her memory.

Caranza is 5’1″ tall and has brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information about Caranza’s location is asked to contact 911 immediately.