Austin police ask for public’s help in finding man last seen, heard from in October

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who was last seen and heard from in October.

The Austin Police Department says Zachary Manuel Velasquez, 30, was last seen on Oct. 12 at his apartment located in the 8600 block of North FM 620. That’s in northwest Austin.

Police said the last time someone spoke with Velasquez was on Oct. 16.

Velasquez is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has short black hair, a black goatee and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Velasquez’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 immediately.