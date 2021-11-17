Austin police ask for public’s help in finding man last seen, heard from in October

Austin

by: KXAN staff

Posted: / Updated:
Austin police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who was last seen and heard from in October. (Courtesy: APD)

Austin police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who was last seen and heard from in October. (Courtesy: APD)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who was last seen and heard from in October.

The Austin Police Department says Zachary Manuel Velasquez, 30, was last seen on Oct. 12 at his apartment located in the 8600 block of North FM 620. That’s in northwest Austin.

Police said the last time someone spoke with Velasquez was on Oct. 16.

Velasquez is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has short black hair, a black goatee and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Velasquez’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 immediately.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss