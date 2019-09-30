Austin police ask for public assistance identifying woman found dead near the airport

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Law enforcement are asking for public assistance in identifying a woman found dead near the Austin Bergstrom International Airport on Friday, Sept. 13.

APD says the woman’s body was found in the 1500 block of State Highway 71 around 7:17 p.m. Investigators say the woman had been there for several days.

She is described as a heavyset woman, about 5 feet 1 inch tall with medium-length brown hair. Police say she is missing some of her upper and lower teeth.

She was wearing a maroon Lane Bryant tee shirt with black and gray shorts. Police released photos of the exact color brand and model the woman was wearing.





Investigators say the cause of death has yet to be determined but does not appear to be suspicious.

Anyone with information regarding the woman’s identity is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov.