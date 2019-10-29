Austin police ask for help tracking down woman missing since September

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for the community’s help with tracking down a missing woman last seen in September.

Police are looking for 53-year-old Louella Rene Addison. She is described as a black woman, 5 feet tall weighing around 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Addison often goes by the name Rene and was last seen in September. Police say she may be in the Riverside, Oltorf, Willow Creek or South Pleasant Valley area.

She was last seen wearing a green knee-length dress, black slide fashion shoes and a black purse.

If you have any information on Addison’s whereabouts you are encouraged to call 9-1-1 or the APD Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-5250.