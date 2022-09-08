AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is searching for a missing endangered woman last known to be in central Austin.

Mayre Jantz was last reported missing on Sept. 8 and last heard from Sept. 7 around noon. Her last location is believed to be her residence in the 800 block of Camino La Costa.

Jantz needs daily medication, which APD said causes major concern about her immediate welfare.

She is a white woman in her 20s and described as 5’5″ and 110 pounds with brown eyes and short brown hair.

If you see Jantz, call 911 immediately.

You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD.