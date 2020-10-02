Austin police ask for help in finding man missing for more than 8 years

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man that’s been missing for more than eight years.

Austin police said on Friday, June 1, 2012, officers responded to the 6200 block of Loyola Lane for a missing persons call. When they got there, police spoke with the family of Adrian Washington, who was 36 at the time.

Washington’s parents said they had not heard from him since Saturday, May 26, 2012, and the lack of communication from him was unusual, according to APD. His mom and dad said they spoke with people who knew him and searched locations where he spent time but didn’t find anything.

Detectives contacted more family members and friends and did an “extensive follow-up” on where Washington could be. APD said it partnered with the Texas Department of Public Safety to investigate in the San Antonio area.

Washington’s last known location is Austin, APD said. He is associated with a blue, 2001 Ford Expedition that disappeared at the same time.

The investigation is still open. Washington would be 44 years old now.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477. Crime Stoppers may offer a reward up to $1,000 for information.