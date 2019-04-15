Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Austin Police Department

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for help to find a man they believe robbed a northwest Austin gas station at the beginning of the month.

They say Reginald Lee Foster, 55, is a suspect in the case and faces an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon charge. The robbery was at a Valero gas station in the 13000 block of Pond Springs Road, which is east of U.S. Highway 183 and north of McNeil Road.

Police say the suspect had a handgun and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police described Foster as about 5'5" and between 150-170 pounds. They say anyone with information about where he is should call the APD robbery tip line at 512-974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-4720TIPS.