Austin police ask for help finding a missing woman

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for the public’s help Wednesday finding a missing woman with medical issues.
According to a press release, 21-year-old Ashlynn Darr was last seen around 4 p.m. on Monday, June 24 at her residence.
She lives on the 12500 block of Turtle Rock Road and left on foot.
Police said she has long-term conditions that could compromise her long-term welfare.
Her description:
- Black female
- 5′ 8″
- 177 pounds
- Brown hair
- Brown eyes
- Wearing yoga pants and a black and white crop top
- Carrying a turquoise tote and duffel bag
Anyone with information about her is asked to call 911.