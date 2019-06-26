Austin police ask for help finding a missing woman

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for the public’s help Wednesday finding a missing woman with medical issues.

According to a press release, 21-year-old Ashlynn Darr was last seen around 4 p.m. on Monday, June 24 at her residence.

She lives on the 12500 block of Turtle Rock Road and left on foot.

Police said she has long-term conditions that could compromise her long-term welfare.

Her description:

Black female

5′ 8″

177 pounds

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Wearing yoga pants and a black and white crop top

Carrying a turquoise tote and duffel bag

Anyone with information about her is asked to call 911.