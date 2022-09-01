AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police said it has a suspect in custody for a fatal hit-and-run in southwest Austin.

APD said 18-year-old Weston Holtz turned himself in at the Travis County jail Wednesday. The vehicle connected to the crash and belonging to Holtz was found by the Santa Rosa Police Department in California Tuesday.

A warrant was issued for Holtz on Wednesday. At the time of the warrant being issued, Holtz was believed to have caught a flight back to Austin, police said.

On Aug. 17 at 8:35 a.m., police said a car hit Sandra K. Neilsen as she was crossing the street near Way Lane and South Bay Lane. APD said the car didn’t stop and continued to drive north on South Bay Lane.

Neilson, 70, was taken to the hospital with injuries that threatened her life, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. She died the next day.

This was Austin’s 64th deadly crash this year in which a total of 65 people have died.