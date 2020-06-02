Police arrest man accused of making Molotov cocktail during weekend protests

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police arrested a 25-year-old man on charges of possession or manufacturing of a prohibited weapon during protests in downtown Austin on Saturday.

Police said Cyril Laurence Lartigue was caught making a Molotov cocktail, which is a homemade incendiary device usually made from an empty glass bottle filled with fuel and capped with a cloth wick.

Police said they witnessed Lartigue through an overhead HALO camera squatting behind a portable toilet near APD headquarters during the protest. He was seen emptying a beer bottle and refilling it with an unknown liquid and stuffing a piece of cloth into the top of the bottle and saturating the cloth with the unknown liquid.

“This event took place at or during a public protest located directly adjacent to Austin Police Headquarters and the Municipal Court building. During the protest several fires had erupted,” according to the arrest affidavit.

Police said they found Lartigue inside the portable toilet but couldn’t find the Molotov cocktail and “presumed that the incendiary device was placed within the porta potty receptacle.”

Lartigue denied making any incendiary devices and denied lighting fires during the protest.

APD says it arrested nearly 30 people during the weekend protests in Austin.