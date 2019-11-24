Austin police arrest 3 people accused of carrying out plan to steal, sell packages

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested three people after they were accused of each playing a part in a plan to steal packages and sell them.

Officers responded to calls about mail thefts in three locations on Friday, all east of the Allandale neighborhood area in between Mopac and U.S. Highway 183.

Pasadena Drive

Grover Avenue

Alguno Road

The victim who lived on Pasadena Drive told police he got a notification from his nest camera around 9:15 a.m. that someone was at his front door. He then saw live footage of a man walking up to his front door, taking two packages from his porch and getting into a car. The victim ran out of his house and saw the vehicle moving eastbound toward Grover Avenue.

A witness on Grover Avenue told police they saw the driver of a white car pull up to the driveway of a home where a man got out, walked to the porch and then sprinted back to the car carrying something in his hand. The witness then came out of her house and saw the vehicle going south on Grover Avenue.

The victim of a home on Alguno Road said he went home around 9 a.m. after getting a notification from Fed Ex that his package arrived. When he got there, he saw the package was missing from the porch and noticed that an opened package that didn’t belong to him was on the street. The address on that package was addressed to someone on Grover Avenue, so he returned it to that address.

He also saw the driver of a white car circling the neighborhood.

After descriptions of the suspect and the vehicle were put out over the radio, officers found the car parked in an apartment complex parking lot off Romeria Drive near North Lamar Boulevard, just under a mile away from where the thefts happened.

Officer’s found the man, Dominique Traylor, 30, sitting in the vehicle and detained him. A package was seen sitting in the backseat of the car.

They also detained Brianna Williams, 28, who admitted to driving the vehicle with Traylor inside at the time of the thefts. Alexis Lee Weisman, 20, was also arrested.

Charges for all three suspects include theft and engaging in organized criminal activity. Traylor was also charged with possession of a controlled substance for having meth inside the car.