Austin police academy postponed until July amid discrimination audit

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin has delayed the start of the next police until July, as the city works to complete an audit of its training material to address any potential bias or discrimination.

The class had previously been scheduled for June, when the audit was set to be completed, but the City of Austin says “the scope of work and the unanticipated impact of the city-wide response to COVID-19” means it will take at least another month to complete.

Last December, the Austin City Council passed a resolution that called for, among other things, updating the police academy materials and curriculum. It was part of an effort to address inequity and allegations of racism within the department. The resolution also called for hiring an independent investigator to look into allegations of racism and homophobia within the department. Those findings were released April 17 and, although it did not find conclusive evidence to prove or disprove the specific complaints, it suggested numerous changes within the department.

City Manager Spencer Cronk acknowledged that the delay in the cadet class is not ideal because of the number of vacancies in the department, but he said it is necessary to finish the audit first.

“Racist language, slurs, intolerance, and derogatory behaviors – implicit or explicit – are completely unacceptable in our organization and it is my expectation that every person is treated with dignity and respect,” Cronk wrote in a news release. “This audit provides an opportunity to reinforce that commitment and identify where we can improve to ensure that our officers are being trained to provide the policing our community expects and deserves.”

Staff from Cronk’s office, the Office of Police Oversight, the Equity Office, APD’s Organizational Development and Training Manager, an outside academic consultant and select community members are working together to conduct the audit of the 32-week Cadet Academy curriculum.

Cronk said in a memo to Mayor Steve Adler and Council members that they expect to be done reviewing the course by June 1 and will have suggestions for any changes by mid-June, wrapping up the whole process by mid-July.