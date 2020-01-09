Austin pitch competition helps entrepreneurs take next business step

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin and Austin Young Chamber have teamed up to host Austin Fast Start, a pitch competition that allows businesses to showcase their products in hopes of winning a cash prize.

Small businesses are an important economic engine for Austin. City officials said nearly 40% of Austin’s workforce are employed by businesses with fewer than 100 employees and small businesses create 60-80% of all new jobs in Austin.

On Thursday, city officials will judge businesses that focus on consumer packaged goods. Anything from food and drinks, to clothing, toys and tools.

Four business owners will present their ideas: Manna Muffins by Fringe Foods, Remane, Steamm Espresso and Tynie Nail Polish.

The Fast Start pitch competition will start at 5:30 p.m. at the H-E-B Digital and Favor East Tech Hub.

This year’s categories are Consumer Packaged Goods, Internet of Things/Smart Cities, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math).