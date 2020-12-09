Austin photographer in search of women essential workers to highlight for portrait series

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In photographer Sarah Wilson’s east Austin studio, her scissors trace the outline of a larger-than-life, black-and-white print of an Austin medic wearing personal protective gear. The image printed on the paper is one Wilson captured. It shows Selena Xie, president of the Austin EMS Association, in full personal protective equipment.

At the start of the pandemic, Wilson got the idea to begin taking portraits on her own of women who are essential workers during this time, so she began a series she calls “Essentials.” She captured 14 images to start: medics, a doctor, a poll worker, food service workers, a delivery worker and more.

Austin Photographer Sarah Wilson cuts a print of Selena Xie for the portrait series “Essentials” highlighting women essential workers. (KXAN Photo/Alyssa Goard)

Wilson heard about the City of Austin’s call for artists as part of its Arts Responders program during the pandemic, and she eagerly applied and was selected by the Dougherty Arts Center. With the city’s help, she is looking to make even more portraits, which will then be printed in larger-than-life form and adhered on the walls of buildings around Austin.

She is looking for nominations from the community for essential women workers to be photographed, including gender fluid/non-binary and trans women.

If you know of an essential woman worker, you can nominate her here.

Wilson said the definition of “essential” may mean different things to different people, and she encourages nominations of any woman who you believe has done essential work this past year.

Austin EMS Union President, Selena Xie, wearing PPE on April 30, 2020. Photo Courtesy: Sarah Wilson

From the nominations this time around, an additional 10 to 15 women will be selected to be added to the portrait series.

“As the pandemic set-in, I was frustrated by the disruption of our lives, my family’s income and the general sadness of it all, but I realized our situation was still one of immense privilege and safety,” Wilson told KXAN. “And so I settled-in at home during the lockdown, but I couldn’t just sit back without finding some way to engage with this moment. I felt the need to recognize the courage and sacrifice of those who couldn’t stay home, because their services were necessary and needed for our community.”

A photo of Emma Stanley, an Austin poll worker. Photo Courtesy: Sarah Wilson

“And so many of these essential workers are women, juggling a host of responsibilities while facing this public health crisis head on,” Wilson said. “My project, ‘Essentials’ was born out of that feeling.”

Austin’s Parks and Recreation Department explained to KXAN that for the Arts Responders program, cultural centers in the city including The Dougherty Arts Center, the Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center, the George Washington Museum Genealogy and Cultural Center and the Asian American Resource Center and museums like the Ney and Oakwood Cemetery Chapel are commissioning artists to train in Social Practice and to organize and engage community in an artistic response to cope with and overcome COVID-19.

This Arts Responders program will run Oct. 5 to March 31.

Austin Police Officer Michelle Borton, on duty in downtown Austin, Texas on May 15, 2020. Photo Courtesy: Sarah Wilson