Dovetail among dogs available for fostering tonight while Austin Pet’s Alive!’s power is down (photo courtesy: APA!)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Power at Austin Pets Alive! is down, and the organization is asking for the community’s help in fostering a dog or a cat while the wintry weather persists.

APA! said that while backup generators are providing energy to critical parts of the facility and that water is still running, temperatures this low severely strain the shelter. Further, some of the enclosures are exposed to the elements, and “(a dog) will be better off in a warm home than in a cold kennel,” it said in a press release.

APA! asked that homes with extra space pick up animals today and keep them until Friday. If interested, people can fill out a form or visit their website.

Yesterday, APA! took in ten dogs from an outdoor South Texas animal shelter that were scheduled to be euthanized due to weather conditions. Opie, Herb and Hersheys Kiss are among the available dogs to adopt or foster.