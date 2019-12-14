Austin Pets Alive wants to help you find your next best friend this holiday season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin prides itself on being the largest No-Kill city in the country, and a local animal shelter needs help in finding a fur-ever home for hundreds of animals.

KXAN spoke with Austin Pets Alive to talk about how to go about finding your next best friend as well as the shelter’s special match opportunity during the holidays. Every dollar donated to Austin Pets Alive from now until Christmas Eve, up to $75,000, will be matched dollar for dollar.

Watch the full interview above.