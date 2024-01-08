Editor’s note: The above video shows security footage of the van theft at APA! Video courtesy: Austin Pets Alive!.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A transport van from a downtown Austin pet shelter was found Monday morning after it was stolen overnight.

Austin Pets Alive! said in an email the van was stolen from its downtown location around 3:55 a.m. Monday. The shelter said a man stole it by smashing through the location’s gates.

The van was located at the 7-Eleven at South Lamar and Barton Skyway. It’s not clear if a suspect was located.

Luis Sanchez with APA! told KXAN photojournalist Todd Bailey someone left a comment on social media saying they spotted the van at the gas station. Bailey went to the scene, where he saw Austin Police Department officers near the van.

Austin Pets Alive! van located after being stolen overnight (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey) Austin Pets Alive! van located after being stolen overnight (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

The shelter’s downtown location is at 1156 W. Cesar Chavez St. Photos of the van, the damage and the suspect are below.

Damage to Austin Pets Alive! transport gate (Photo: APA!)

Video screenshot of suspect in theft of Austin Pets Alive! van theft (Photo: APA!)

Photo of Austin Pets Alive! Van that was stolen (Photo: APA!)

Gate at Austin Pets Alive! downtown shelter smashed during van theft Jan. 8, 2024 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

APD investigating van theft at Austin Pets Alive! Jan. 8, 2024 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

APD investigating van theft at Austin Pets Alive! Jan. 8, 2024 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

The organization said it filed a police report but it needed the community’s help Monday morning to retrieve the van.

APA! said the transport van has been responsible for transporting and saving thousands of pets’ lives, and it is vital to the organization’s efforts.