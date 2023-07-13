Some of the competitors in the Puppy 300. (Courtesy APA!)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Pets Alive! said Wednesday it was hosting a puppy race as a combination fundraiser and adoption promotion.

APA! said the first-ever Puppy 300 race would happen Thursday afternoon from 4 to 6 p.m.

According to APA!, the event will be streamed live, with an Instagram broadcast at 4:15 p.m. followed by a Twitch stream at 4:30 hosted by MJ “Widow” Austyn.

Meet the competitors in Thursday’s Puppy 300. (Courtesy: Austin Pets Alive!)

You can also watch the event in-person at the large conference room at the shelter’s Town Lake Center location at 1156 W Cesar Chavez.

APA! said it will waive adoption fees for all race participants and onsite pets as part of APA!’s “Heat Waive” adoption promo. That promo runs through Sunday.