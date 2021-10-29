Austin Pets Alive! resuming weekend walk-in adoptions this Saturday

Austin Pets Alive! says it's resuming weekend walk-in pet adoptions this weekend. (Courtesy APA!)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Are you ready for a new best friend? Austin Pets Alive! is resuming walk-in pet adoptions this weekend.

The shelter paused walk-in adoptions last year due to the pandemic. However, this Saturday and Sunday will be the first time since then that the service will be available.

Visitors will be able to walk through and look at available animals without an appointment from noon to 6 p.m. at the Town Lake Animal Center and Tarrytown locations. Adoptions will be handled on a first come, first served basis. Most animals will be able to go home the same day, APA! says.

The shelter said it will continue to book appointments during the week for people who want to adopt kittens, cats, puppies and dogs.

APA! encourages adopters to first browse online for available pets to make the process smoother.

