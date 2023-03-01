AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin’s non-profit animal shelter says it needs your help so it can help puppies from across Texas.

Austin Pets Alive!’s Parvo Puppy ICU is the first of its kind in the United States.

The shelter said Tuesday it has received around 20 requests to treat puppies from all over Texas, but it can’t take them in until it has the kennel space.

APA! is asking people foster or adopt healthy puppies who have already been treated including Alaska Circle, Armadillo and Tigerstripe.

Puppy named Alaska Circle at Austin Pets Alive! (Photo courtesy: APA!) Puppy named Armadillo at Austin Pets Alive! (Photo courtesy: APA!)

Parvovirus no longer affects a dog as they grow older once it is treated, according to APA!.

APA! says the virus peaks in the Summer but cases can begin to rise in the spring.

According to the shelter, APA! has treated over 125 puppies so far in 2023.

APA! says it treated over 1,200 puppies from 62 different shelter partners across Texas in 2022 which is a record-breaking amount.