Austin Pets Alive! needs generator donations after power goes out at Town Lake shelter

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Pets Alive’s Town Lake shelter was hit by a power outage early Monday morning at about 1:30 a.m., and they need help.

APA tweeted that the Town Lake shelter has generators, but employees are having issues getting those grounded. The shelter is asking for donations of generators that don’t need to be grounded, so that it can get heat back up and running for the animals there.

Our Town Lake shelter was unfortunately affected by the widespread power outages this morning. We had some staff on site overnight and in nearby hotels ahead of the snow, who have been working hard to keep our animals on campus warm since we lost power at about 1:30a.m. — Austin Pets Alive! (@austinpetsalive) February 15, 2021

Some staff members stayed in the shelter or in nearby hotels overnight, and they’re working to keep animals as warm as they can in the meantime.

Austin Pets Alive! also tweeted that it’s working with limited resources when it comes to rescuing animals out in the cold.

APA is asking anyone who sees an animal that needs help, or who has a generator that could be donated, to email cold@austinpetsalive.org.