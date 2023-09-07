Austin Pets Alive! is asking Austinites to vote for this year’s Mayor of Pawstin | Courtesy APA!

AUSTIN (KXAN) — To celebrate Austin’s 12th No Kill Anniversary, the Austin Pets Alive! (APA) election for the Mayor of Pawstin resulted in a runoff between two top candidates, according to APA.

Top canine candidate

According to APA, no candidate is more “battled-tested than Mindy, a wheelie dog. Mindy has overcome adversity her whole life, and brings charm and zest for life,” a spokesperson for APA said.

Mindy was showcased during her turn as an honorary mascot for an Austin FC, according to APA.

Austin Pets Alive! is asking Austinites to vote for this year’s Mayor of Pawstin | Courtesy APA!

Top feline candidate

General Erasmus Dickinson has a “commanding presence,” according to APA. General makes sure to reciprocate all the love he gets from humans and will quickly become a favorite at any event, according to APA.

General is ready for the responsibility the mayor title would bring, the spokesperson for APA said.

How to vote, when the results party is

APA said its candidates are both shelter animals that came with special needs.

“Whether injured, sick, or simply learning to trust, they all deserve the chance to be cared for and loved. Your vote supports these candidates and other pets like them,” the spokesperson for APA said.

The results party is from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 16. It will be a party to cast the final votes, enjoy food, drinks, music, an adoptable kitten/puppy “petting zone,” vendors, a raffle and of course the announcement of who will wear the Mayor of Pawstin title, according to APA.

Austinites can vote now for their favorite candidate at austinpetsalive.org.