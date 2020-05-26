Austin Pets Alive! kennels flood after heavy rain

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Kennels at Austin Pets Alive! flooded due to heavy rain Sunday night into Monday, the pet rescue agency said.

Katera Berent with APA! said volunteers and staff were able to get the dogs out of the kennels before high water got to them, and they pumped the water away from then kennels as quickly as they could.

Berent said APA! is preparing for more flooding at its facility, but thankfully the current forecast is calling for less than an inch of rain for the entire week.

In the past two days, parts of Austin received more than six inches of rain.

Berent says APA! “faces unique challenges on weeks with rain like this,” and they are asking for donations to help with equipment and staffing needs to keep the facility from flooding again.