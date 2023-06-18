AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the National Weather Service extending its heat alerts through Monday evening and heat index readings climbing, Austin Pets Alive! issued a “special appeal” Sunday for additional pet fosters.

The shelter said its water chillers, misters and other resources can’t combat the heat, urging residents to consider fostering to help get dogs indoors into cooler environments. Foster sign-ups can run anywhere from a few days’ commitments to a couple of weeks or however long it takes for a dog to get adopted.

Austin Pets Alive! issued a special appeal Sunday requesting additional dog fosters amid the latest heat wave. (Courtesy: Austin Pets Alive!)

“You can also help by becoming an APA! volunteer and take dogs on early morning walks or to help with extra water breaks,” the release read in part.

More information on pet fostering at APA! is available online.