Austin Pets Alive! hopes to move 1K animals to shelters around the country after winter storms

Austin Pets Alive! is transporting about 100 animals at risk of euthanasia to another shelter in Boston on Thursday. The winter storms brought an influx of animals into shelters around Texas, and with no room for them, APA! is helping facilitate transportation to shelters around the country. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As winter storms pummeled Texas last week, they took a huge toll on pets.

Many shelters around Texas just didn’t have enough space and resources to care for the increase in animals coming in, and that made them at risk for euthanasia. Austin Pets Alive! wasn’t about to let that happen, however.

The Austin shelter facilitated transporting animals from partner shelters in Texas to shelters all over the country— places like Salt Lake City, Denver and Chicago to name a few. The biggest transfer yet began Thursday.

Around 100 animals looking for forever homes are headed to Boston through APA!’s Town Lake facility, where they’ll be safe from being euthanized and hopefully make a family’s life better.

The goal is to move 1,000 animals to shelters across the country to save them from potentially being euthanized, APA! said.

“Animal shelters can become quickly overwhelmed by infrastructure damage and increased intake following catastrophic weather events,” said Dr. Ellen Jefferson, DVM, the CEO and president of APA!. “After Hurricane Harvey, we rescued 5,000 animals. We’re using the lessons we learned then to save every cat and dog we can. We must act now because animals are at risk today.”

Merrick Pet Care gave APA! $10,000 to help get the animals to safety.