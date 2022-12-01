AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s two largest animal shelters lowered adoption prices to help their furry friends find a new home for the holidays.

From Dec. 1-31, Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) and Austin Animal Center (AAC) reduced their adoption fees to $31 for cats, kittens, puppies and dogs. Surgery deposits still apply.

Without the holiday special, adoption fees are usually around $100, depending on the animal.

“Our shelters are packed with animals who just want to find a home for the holidays, whether it’s an adoptive or foster home,” said AAC adoption supervisor, Mary Brown.

Austin Animal Center faced overcrowding issues since September. They have currently limited their intake of cats and dogs to emergency situations only.

Both shelters ask that adopters be over the age of 18 and bring a valid driver’s license or government-issued photo ID.

For a list of all animals currently available for adoption at APA!, you can check here or visit the Town Lake Animal Center or Tarrytown facility. They will be closed on Christmas Day, and Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve hours are 12-4 p.m.

All other days, APA! will be open for normal operating hours, 12-6 p.m.

For animals currently available at AAC, you can check here or visit their Levander Loop location. They are open for adoptions every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For the holidays, AAC will be closing at 5 p.m. on Dec. 23 and closed Dec. 24-26.