AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting Thursday, the Austin Police Department will begin testing its uniformed officers weekly for COVID-19, Austin Police Chief of Staff Troy Gay announced Wednesday.

Gay says 55% of APD officers have been vaccinated through the City of Austin’s Public Safety Wellness Center.

This number doesn’t include the number of officers who may have been vaccinated through their own private care physicians, however.

