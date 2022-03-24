AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is releasing results from its Violent Crimes Initiative in a press conference Thursday. The initiative targets gun crimes and human trafficking.

This comes after a busy two weeks for police, who made dozens of arrests and seized guns in the Entertainment District downtown, which includes East Sixth Street, and during traffic stops in the surrounding area.

Last Sunday, one overnight shooting on Sixth Street sent four people to the hospital. That was less than 48 hours after police arrested someone for illegally carrying on Neches Street and East Sixth, the exact location of the early Sunday morning shooting.

Kenneth Casaday, president of the Austin Police Association, told KXAN Sunday these arrests and seizures of guns prove APD is working aggressively to address gun violence downtown.

“From what I understand, over the last five days down in the Sixth Street area, they seized over 50 firearms. And then I think 19 last night before we even had a shooting. So I know the officers are doing their jobs, and they have been for a long period of time. The problem is, we’re not prosecuting people, we’re arresting people for felon in possession of a firearm, unlawfully carrying a weapon,” Casaday said.

APD said the purpose of Thursday’s update is to continue transparency with a focus on building trust within the community through information sharing.