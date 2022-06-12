AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department was on the scene of an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon.

APD Police Chief Joseph Chacon said at 12:13 p.m., an officer saw a disabled vehicle on the side of the road near the 800 block of E. Koenig Lane with an occupant inside. The officer said the occupant had a knife, so additional officers were called to respond.

Austin police said the man appeared to be agitated, and he would not put the knife down. The man then shouted at the officers “Just shoot me.” Officers continued to deescalate the situation when the man advanced toward the officers.

One officer deployed a less-lethal firearm at the man, but it was ineffective. The advances continued, and two other officers fired their APD-issued firearms and shot the man. The officers immediately began life-saving measures by using tourniquets and CPR.

At 1:09 p.m., Austin police said the man died from his injuries.

Austin Police are at the scene of a shooting involving officers in the 800 block of E. Koenig Lane near U.S. Highway 290 in north Austin. (KXAN photo/Christian Marcelli)

APD said the incident was caught on multiple body cameras and vehicle cameras. These videos will be released within 10 days.

Two concurrent investigations are being conducted—one criminal and the other administrative. Each of the officers that utilized a firearm had over 10 years of police service experience.

The shooting was in the 800 block of E. Koenig Lane. APD asked that people avoid the area if possible.