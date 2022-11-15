AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is searching for new leads in the murder of a 30-year-old man that happened more than two decades ago.

Stephen Arevalo was stabbed to death on Nov. 23, 1995, in the 900 block of E. Sixth St. in east Austin. Police said it sent out the release on Arevalo’s case because the anniversary of his death is next week, and it’s been an extended period of time without further leads.

APD said officers responded to the area at 6 a.m. that day. When they arrived, they found Arevalo unconscious with stab wounds to his body. APD said he died at the scene.

A family member said at the time he got up to make coffee and saw the back screen door of the house opened. When he checked the door, he saw Arevalo on the ground bleeding.

APD said Arevalo was last seen alive around 2 a.m. when his brother and cousin dropped him off in the alley behind the house.

Two hours later, another relative inside the house saw the light of the backyard shed. This relative reported seeing a mid-1980s black GMC or Chevrolet pickup truck racing out of the alley, according to APD.

Arevalo and his family were looking forward to celebrating Thanksgiving within hours, APD said. Arevalo’s wife, Mary Anne, said Arevalo was a loving husband and father.

Police said the murder has taken a toll on Arevalo’s family, especially his two daughters who were just toddlers when he was killed.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS or use the Crime Stoppers app. Crime Stoppers may offer a reward of up to $1,000 for details leading to an arrest.

You can also email the APD Cold Case Unit at apdcoldcasemissingpersons@austintexas.gov.