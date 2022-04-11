AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city of Austin announced Monday it will work with nonprofit organizations and community partners to disseminate $20 million in anti-displacement funding related to Project Connect. The financial resources will be used to “benefit residents who face vulnerable, chronic, or active displacement risk and live within one mile of Project Connect lines and stations,” per the release.

“Our goal is to fund ideas proposed by organizations where community members drive decision-making,” Housing and Planning Department Director Rosie Truelove said in the release. “We want local organizations to provide solutions to address Austin’s displacement challenges. We also want the support of the community to select which proposals get funded. The city aims to provide real help, in real ways to folks who call Austin home.”

Specifically, the $20 million will be available for the following uses:

Renter and tenant stabilizations

Expanded homeowner opportunities to area residents along Project Connect

Housing-centered focuses “that support economic mobility opportunities”

This $20 million in funding is part of a 13-year, $300 million commitment to anti-displacement resources. Austin City Council approved in March $65 million in anti-displacement funding to be used during the first two years of the project’s timeline. Alongside the $20 million approved for nonprofit-led resources, $23 million will go toward land acquisition with $21 million for land development.

Project Connect has identified a minimum of 302,000 people and 135,000 housing units located within a one-mile radius of included stations and lines. However, these data points are from 2020 estimates.

City estimates reveal the following breakdown of residents living within one mile of the project’s boundaries, by race and ethnicity:

A virtual information meeting will be held for interested groups at 5:30 p.m. on April 20. The deadline to apply is June 13 at 4 p.m.