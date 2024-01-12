AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) announced changes to facility schedules ahead of freezing weather conditions.

PARD said the city’s year-round pools would close during freezing temperatures. Barton Springs Pool will close early Sunday at 6 p.m. The city said it would reopen as “swim at your own risk” beginning Monday and Tuesday at 11 a.m. through closing.

City of Austin golf courses will be closed to protect turf and irrigation equipment but may resume earlier with sustained temperatures above freezing, according to the city.

The city said PARD was winterizing outdoor plumbing and fixtures, and they would remain offline until “temperatures allow for their safe return to operations and facilities are checked for leaks/damage.”

The department said its operations were subject to change pending severe weather conditions, and facilities will be brought back to normal operating hours as temperatures allow.

The city said to check with PARD for the latest information.