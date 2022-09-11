AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Thursday, the City of Austin Parks & Recreation Department released a new draft of cemetery rules and regulations for community review and feedback.

Community members were invited to review and provide comments online through Oct. 10.

The department will also hold a virtual meeting Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. to review aspects of the draft rules and provide an opportunity for community questions and comments during the virtual setting.

According to the city, the current rules were originally adopted in 1978. An initial draft was shared in 2018, but it was later withdrawn.

“Due to the pandemic and other challenges, the draft Cemetery Rules and Regulations are being shared now for community feedback before being submitted for the next steps toward adoption. The draft rules along with frequently asked questions can be found on the Cemeteries webpage,” the city said.