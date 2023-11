AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, the City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) ended the burning restrictions for all city parks.

“PARD is committed to protecting the City’s parks and surrounding communities and will continue to evaluate the wildfire risk on an ongoing basis,” the department said in a release.

According to the city, if conditions get worse and there was an increased risk of wildfires, the burning restriction would be reinstated.