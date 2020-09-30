Austin Parks Foundation to announce 7 final name ideas for new Zilker Park train

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Parks Foundation, the new operator of the Zilker Park train, is set to announce finalists who submitted name ideas for the train Wednesday night.

The foundation posted on Twitter that seven finalists will be revealed during its “Party for the Parks” annual fundraiser.

APF took submissions for a new train name online through Sept. 21. After finalists are announced, the community will get to vote for the final selection, APF previously said. The train is scheduled to debut summer 2021.

“Party for the Parks” starts at 7:30 p.m. Dinner tickets are already sold out, but you can watch all the action through a live stream online, APF said. It is free to join virtually.

The fundraiser will feature the 2020 Golden Shovel award winners and a musical performance from Jackie Venson, according to APF.

Live stream viewers can also participate in a YETI raffle by donating $25 to win one of several products from the company.

Silent auctions will also be available to join. Up for grabs are a trip to Colorado, VIP passes to the 2021 Austin City Limits Music Fest, Austin FC games and more, APF said.

Support this year for the Austin Parks Foundation is especially crucial, it said. The foundation said it usually gets millions of dollars through its partnership with ACL Fest, but with the cancelation of this year’s in-person event, support from the community is much needed.