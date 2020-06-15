Austin Parks and Recreation Department to fill summer camp slots with lottery

Summer Camp Lottery

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting free summer programs for children and families starting July 6, but things will look different this year with only a limited number of spots.

“It is a randomized process, and at the end of the process it is going to spit out numbers for us as to who is in and who is out,” said Lucas Massie, PARD assistant director.

With limited program capacity a lottery system has been set up to select program participants for the weekly sessions. Lottery registration will begin at 10 a.m., June 15 and run through 12 a.m., June 19.

“We know there is a high demand for our services especially since it is going to be a free camp this summer and that is why we are trying to make a real effort for online alternatives,” said Massie.

PARD says they will offer a number online courses for kids and families.

